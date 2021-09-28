Tuscola spikers rally against Argenta-Oreana Bombers in busy week

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s volleyball team rebounded from a 23-25 first set loss on their home floor to upend Argenta-Oreana in three securing the match with a dominating 25-9 win in game two and a nine-point victory in the third. Kerri Pierce and Anna Rauguth dished out the assists on the offensive side of the net and Amelia Bosch and Kate Dean fired them at the Lady Bombers.

The Lady Warriors rode three kills by Dean in game one to an early advantage but the Bombers were able to score late, squeaking out the first set victory. Dean ended the night with eight kills, two blocks, two digs and two aces.

Bosch set the tone early in game two and three with kills en-route to a match-high ten kills leading coach Lydia Miller’s squad to victory. Pierce was tops in the assist department with nine while also donating six saves and a match-best three aces to the cause. Rauguth was just one back checking in with eight assists. Reagan Wyrich led all in the backcourt from her libero spot finding her way to 15 digs. Next up was Addisyn Pettry who checked in with ten digs, followed by Zoey Thomason with seven and Sydney Moss with five.

One night later it was Dean out front in the kill department tallying eight with Bosch right behind her notching six kills but it was not enough as the Warriors fell in straight sets to Shelbyville 19-25, 26-28 dropping their first CIC game of the season. The Lady Rams used a late five-point run to secure the first game win and then held on against a hard charging Tuscola team in game two to seal the deal.

Dean and Bosch did a little of everything combining for ten saves, five blocks, five service points, an ace and an assist. Pierce was tops in the assist column delivering a match high 15 to go with nine digs. Wyrich was one back with eight digs while Thomason added seven and Rauguth five.

It was a rough trip to Moweaqua two nights later for the Warriors falling to the host Lady Raiders in straight sets 15-25, 16-25 thanks to early scoring runs in both skirmishes. Pierce set seven assists resulting in three kills for Bosch and two kills for Sydney Moss. Wyrich shined at the service line with six service points including three aces. She also led in the digs department adding five to her season stat sheet. Pettry and Mia Hausmann were strong in the back row as well, each adding four digs to their totals.