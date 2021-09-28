Robert E. Crossman

Robert Elrah Crossman, 88, of Champaign, IL, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

He was born June 1, 1933 to Elbert and Lois (Hackett) Crossman on the family farm in Tuscola, IL. Robert, “Bob” to all who knew him, was raised in Tuscola with his two older brothers, Don and Lee, for the first 10 years of his life. The family moved to Villa Grove, IL where he graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1951.

Bob married Peggy Huber in the fall of 1951. He soon began his career at USI in Tuscola where he stayed until retirement 35 years later. Bob and Peggy raised two sons, “Young” Bob and Dan. It was rare to find Bob at an event without his camera. These photos journaled years of holidays, square dancing, trips to Chicago with the Credit Union Board of Directors, motorcycle trips, and vacations at Kentucky Dam Village.

If you stopped by to visit with Bob, he most likely wouldn’t be home. His pocket calendar was more of a necessity after retirement to ensure he didn’t miss an opportunity to be at an Illini event, chase down a hot air balloon, or attend his grandsons’ ball games. Even with volunteering for the Red Cross at a national level and working hot air balloon crews, Bob’s grandsons could always spot Grandpa’s striking white hair from any seat in Memorial Stadium or the Assembly Hall as he devoted much time to ushering for years of Fighting Illini football and basketball games. As Bob entered his latter retirement years, he could be found sitting on his porch with Bonnie admiring the manicured flower beds he tended to.

Bob is survived by his life partner of 30 years, Bonnie Reynolds, Champaign, IL; son, Robert (Trudi) Crossman, Arthur, IL; son, Daniel Crossman, Arthur, IL, grandson, Marcus (Dawn) Crossman, Noblesville, IN; grandson, Kenneth (Emily) Crossman, Arthur, Illinois; five great-grandchildren, Marcus Crossman Junior, Abigail Crossman, Nellie Crossman, Ruby Crossman, and Minnie Crossman; and his brother Donald (Judy) Crossman, Westfield, IN

Bob was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother Leland Crossman.

Memorials are suggested to the American Red Cross or AMBUCS.

Graveside Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 25, 22021 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery with the Rev. Kenneth Roedder officiating.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com