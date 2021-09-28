James L. Mefford

James Leo “Jim” Mefford, 81, of Mattoon, IL passed away at 10:35 a.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital.

Visitation was held from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL. Services were held at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Morgan officiating.

Burial followed at Rice Cemetery, rural Sadorus Illinois.

James was born February 15, 1940 in Louisville Illinois the son of John and Geneva Krantz Mefford. He married the love of his life, Connie Faye Gould on August 28, 1959. They recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.

James is survived by his beautiful wife Connie, son Wesley Mefford and daughter Sonja Robeck. grandchildren Dana Tell, Sue (Jason) Shumway, John Mefford, James (Allaina) Mefford, Katie Paddock, Wesley Mefford Jr., Clara Mefford, Cloie Mefford and Heather (Jessie) Robeck. great-grandchildren DeAnna Tell, Dwight Tell Jr., Daisy Tell, Alexander Shumway, Regan Shumway, Oliver Mefford, Charlotte Mefford, Nathaniel Drumm, Jacob Paddock, Melody Paddock, Bradley White, London Mefford, Makenzie Bryant, Riley Bryant, Kori Robeck, Renee Lyons, and Rixie Lyons. He is also survived by his sister Eileen Daughtery and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Marlene Ball, Jessie Coteral, Lottie Krantz and brothers; Ed Mefford and Wes Mefford.

James was a hardworking family man. He worked for AMF for 18 years, traveling and repairing bowling machines. Then purchased his first bowling alley, Pioneer Bowl in Elmwood, Illinois. Later he bought ETOG bowl in Mattoon and changed the name to Lakeland Lanes. After several successful years he retired. He and his beloved bride traveled the country together. He later obtained his real estate license and enjoyed their farm in Kentucky. Then purchased and managed the French Embassy Lanes in Arcola. Then finally retiring, he and his wife settled in Mattoon where they would enjoy their time with their children and grandchildren or watch old western movies. They also enjoyed their time as snowbirds in Florida.

Memorials are suggested to Family Adventure Ministry.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com