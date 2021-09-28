Fiscus claims CIC honors for Tuscola girls golf; Warriors team place second

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s golf team had to wait a few days because of Mother Nature but it was worth it for Makenna Fiscus. The junior who captured medalist honors a year ago at the Central Illinois Conference tournament brought home some hardware again and will add another patch to her letterman’s jacket.

The CIC tourney teed off at 10 a.m. this past Thursday on a brisk bright shiny morning at Moweaqua Country Club after it was postponed on Tuesday, September 21 due to rain. Fiscus was solid throughout touring the course with the number ones carding a 101 to lead the way for the second place Lady Warriors while taking third place overall out of over 30 golfers securing All CIC honors.

Junior classmate Marley Good was next up for coach Nolan Woller missing CIC accolades by one spot taking sixth overall with a 106. Addyson Ring and Molly Macaulay rounded out the scoring for the runner-ups. Jocelyn Ford served as an alternate for the black and gold who will compete in the IHSA postseason this week.

Brayden Gough like Good fell just out of reach of All League honors taking sixth with a season best 85. The sophomore was on fire out of the game delivering a 40 on the front nine with four pars and a birdie and was solid on the back but missed the cut by a mere two strokes.

Landon Banta was in the two hole for coach Woller’s while Jacob Waugh and Thomas Brown rounded out the team scoring. Christopher Atwater and Kade Wilcox toured the Macon county course as the Warriors alternates. The boys will travel to Effingham Country Club on Wednesday, September 29 for the St. Anthony Regional.