Villa Grove Blue Devils volleyball She-Devils of the week

By Tony Hooker

Each week, the volleyball coaches select two players who they believe exemplify the spirit of the Blue Devils to be “She-Devils of the Week”. This week’s selections are Addison Wilson and Maci Clodfelder.

Ironically, both she-devils are currently sidelined with similar injuries.

Varsity She-Devil-Maci Clodfelder

What is your favorite clothing store?

Altar’d State

What’s your favorite restaurant? What are you ordering?

Oishi. Hibachi chicken and rice, no veggies!

Which is better, a birdie at golf or a monster block at volleyball?

Well, considering I’ve never had a birdie, a monster block will have to take the cake…as long as I have a safe landing!

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Forensics, with Mrs. Werts.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? 10?

In five years, I see myself playing college softball at a college I love! In 10 years, I hope to be pursuing a career that I love, also!

Junior Varsity She-Devil, Addie Wilson

Who do you have to have tickets to see in concert?

Carrie Underwood

What’s your favorite home-cooked meal?

Fettuccine Alfredo!

Who’s your favorite teacher? Why?

Mrs. McGarigle because she makes conditioning and golf fun!

What’s your favorite sports team?

The Cubs

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? 10?

In 5 years, I see myself in a good college working on my undergrad degree. In 10 years, I see myself in med school, becoming a neonatologist!