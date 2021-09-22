Gough gaining action for golfers

By Lenny Sementi

Brayden Gough and the Warrior golfers took their swings twice this past week hosting a quadrangular with Decatur St Teresa, Shelbyville and Tri County on Monday, September 13 at Ironhorse Golf Club. Then traveled southeast to Sycamore Hills Golf Club to take on a good Paris program on Thursday.

The boys led by Gough’s 41 turned in their lowest score of the year posting a 195 to second place overall in the home meet falling to St T by five strokes. Gough parred four holes and was second overall out of over 20 golfers. Landon Banta went sub 50 as well carding a 49 with a pair of pars.

When asked about his scores Gough stated “I’m feeling a lot more consistent with my swing and scores the more we play. Getting in practice between rounds is a major key to my game.”

Christopher Atwater was next up in the three hole for coach Angela Gough while Jacob Waugh donated the final scoring round for the team. Thomas Brown and Kade Wilcox toured the links style course as alternates.

“We played well on Monday, shooting a 195,” stated boys coach Angela Gough. “That was a nice round for us. We are very young but I am seeing improvement from Chris and Jacob. Chris has scored in eight of 11 meets, and Jacob has scored in nine of 11. They have both done a great job staying positive, which can be difficult for young players on courses that they’ve not played. Both are very coachable kids. They are learning more about course management and continue to impress me with their willingness to work hard.”

“Brayden has really grown up this year, as far as his mental game,” commented the coach. “He plays with confidence, and he keeps his composure even after a bad hole. He isn’t always satisfied with his scores, I remind him that he is only a sophomore, and has a lot more golf ahead of him.”

Marley Good, Addyson Ring and Jocelyn Ford finished tied for third all firing 53’s as the Lady Warriors tied the Lady Bulldogs with matching 215’s but came up short in a scorecard playoff. Junior Makenna Fiscus scored for the Warriors as well delivering a 56.

Fiscus was the low scorer for the ladies at Paris shooting a 48 on the hilly course but it was not enough as the black and gold fell to the host Tigers. Ford was next in line with a 56 Ring and Molly Macaulay finished out the scoring.

Gough was top dog again at Paris for Tuscola ending his day in fourth overall penciling in a 44. Banta was next with a 53, while Waugh and Atwater rounded out the scoring. Brown and Wilcox served as the alternates once more.

“Paris is a challenging course,” stated the coach. “Anyone who has played it will tell you that it can get ugly in a hurry, Makenna and Brayden had good course management throughout.”