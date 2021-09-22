Farm Bureau Manager Harvey recertifies as “FBCM”

Tyler Harvey, FBCM, has completed all requirements to continue his designation as a Farm Bureau Certified Manager (FBCM). He originally earned the FBCM designation in 2016.

The FBCM program, which recognizes county managers for professional achievement and staff leadership, was started in 1993 by the Illinois Farm Bureau. To receive the FBCM designation, county Farm Bureau managers must complete a series of six exams which assess expertise in various managerial areas. Recertification is granted every five years based on 50 hours of continuing education areas and professional staff leadership.

Harvey began his Farm Bureau career in 2012 as manager of the Lawrence County Farm Bureau. Harvey was named manager of the Douglas and Moultrie County Farm Bureaus in 2014 where he remains to date.

About the Illinois Farm Bureau

The Illinois Farm Bureau is a member of the American Farm Bureau Federation, a national organization of farmers and ranchers. Founded in 1916, IFB is a non-profit, membership organization directed by farmers who join through their county Farm Bureau. IFB has a total membership of more than 378,237 and a voting membership of 77,909. IFB represents three out of four Illinois farmers.