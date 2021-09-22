Carle Health launches community flu clinics September 21-October 7

Drive thru and walk-in clinics available throughout central Illinois for convenient access to flu vaccine.

Carle Health kicked off its community influenza (flu) vaccine clinics on Sept. 21 through Oct. 7 at various clinic locations throughout central Illinois.

A popular option for those looking for a convenient way to get their annual shot, Carle’s drive thru testing is coming to a community near you. For more information, please call (217) 326-5000. Patients can also receive their flu shot at their Primary Care provider’s office.

As we continue to fight COVID-19 in our communities, Carle Health officials encourage patients to protect themselves against other illnesses and viruses, especially influenza. For those with underlying health conditions, compromised immune systems, or who are above six months old, vaccine is available and strongly encouraged.

“We know that this is a time where we see the flu make its way across our community, and COVID-19 continues to be a challenge,” Sally Salmons, MD, associate chief medical officer, Carle Ambulatory Care said. “To keep our patients and community healthy, we continue to expand our flu vaccine clinics and make it easier than ever to protect yourself and your family from illness.”

In an effort to accommodate social distancing and anticipated demand, a walk-in clinic will also be available at Kohl’s Plaza, 1901 N. Market Street, Champaign. This option is available to eligible patients Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sept. 21 through October 7.

Throughout the fall and winter months, Carle encourages everyone to take additional precautions by increasing hand washing and limiting contact with anyone displaying flu symptoms. Carle facilities require patients to wear a mask at all walk-in or drive thru flu shot clinics, unless medically unable to do so or children under the age of two.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends flu vaccines for persons age 6 months and older.

Carle will offer the following community flu clinic in Tuscola:

Carle Tuscola

October 2:

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Walk-in CL

Visit carle.org/flu for more information.