Villa Grove volleyball names junior and varsity she devils

By Tony Hooker

This week’s she devils are Logan Lillard and Jobella Crafton

Logan Lillard

What’s your favorite movie?

All the Cars movies

What is your favorite food?

Shrimp, for sure.

Who is your favorite teacher? Why?

Mrs. Schable. She was my third-grade teacher and made school so enjoyable.

Who are you dying to see in concert?

Carrie Underwood

What will you be doing in 5 years? 10?

In 5 years, I’ll hopefully be playing college softball, and in 10 years I hope to have a successful job.

Jobella Crafton

Which of your coaches is the funniest?

I can’t choose who the funniest one is. They are pretty tied.

What is your hidden talent?

My semi-hidden talent is probably that I can draw semi-realistic faces or portraits.

What artist are you listening to right now?

I’m really enjoying listening to the Arctic Monkeys and Lana Del Rey.

What’s your favorite restaurant? What are you ordering?

I really love eating at Ko Fusion. I always love to get some sort of stir fry with noodles.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? 10?

I can see myself in 5 years in college, hopefully studying abroad somewhere in Europe. I don’t really know about 10 years, but I know I’ll be doing something I love.