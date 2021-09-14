Tuscola hosting a week full of activities for homecoming

By Kendra Hennis

Tuscola is ready to celebrate homecoming 2021, and is hosting a week full of activities to help you join the fun.

Tuscola High School Events

Tuscola Community High school is hosting Hollywood Nights Monday, September 17 through Saturday, September 24.

Hallway decorating kicks off events on Friday, September 17 from 3:10 to 5 p.m. at TCHS. Pack the house will be held at the TCHS volleyball game on Tuesday, September 21. Attendees are encouraged to wear all black to support the team. Class Competition Day will be held on Sept. 22 and students are encouraged to wear their class color and be ready to help their class win points for spirit week. On Friday, Sept. 24 the homecoming pep rally will take place in the TCHS Gym at 1 p.m. The parade starts at 2:30 p.m. with line up at Ervin Park. The parade will run down Main Street to Daggy Street, ending at TCHS. The Warriors will then take on Central A&M at 7 p.m. POWWOWS will be hosting a tailgate before the game.

Group pictures begin Saturday’s events for the school. All members of the following classes are invited and encouraged to take pictures with their class: Freshmen at Tuscola Public Library at 5:15 p.m., Sophomores at Ironhorse Golf Course at 5:30 p.m., Juniors at the Downtown Gazebo at 5:45 p.m., and Seniors at Douglas County Courthouse at 6 p.m. Coronation will begin at 7 p.m. in the TCHS Gym and the dance will follow from 8 to 11 p.m. behind East Prairie.

Dress up days at the school are as follows: Monday, Sept. 20 – Movie Day – Dress up as your favorite movie character, Tuesday, Sept. 21 – Twin Day – Choose someone and dress as twins, Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Class Color Day – Wear your class t-shirt, Thursday, Sept. 23 – Get out the Red Carpet – Wear Red!, and Friday, Sept. 24 – Black & Gold – wear school colors and show your school spirit.

Alumni Events

The Tuscola Alumni Association additionally will be holding events to celebrate homecoming, and all of the current and former Warriors.

Alumni are welcome and encouraged to attend the pep rally, parade, and football game on Friday, as well as coronation on Saturday. Also on Friday, Sept. 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. the Alumni Reception will be held in the library. The TCHS Class of 1971 will be recognized before the Tuscola High School football game on Friday. Any who wish to participate should report to the football field by 6:25 p.m. Following the game, an All-School Reunion will be held at the Tuscola Community Building for all alumni 21+. There will be a $1 entry as well as live music, snacks, and drinks.

The Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast kicks off Saturday’s Events from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Tuscola Community Building. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. the Downtown Block Party will be held.

At 11:30 a.m. Dr. Jill Holden, Jane Harris McNeil, and Johne Huber Dobbs will be inducted into the TCHS Hall of Fame during the Hall of Fame Inductees Luncheon at the Douglas County Museum. Limited seats are available for the event and reservations must be made to Marci Shoemaker by Sept. 18.

Class Reunions

1971 – The Class of 1971 will host their 50th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 6 to 10 p.m.

1975 & 1976 – Reunion has been canceled due to COVID-19.

1980 – The Class of 1980 will host their 40th and 41st reunion at the Jarman Center on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m.

2001 – The Class of 2001 will host their 20th reunion at Sol Del Mar at 5 p.m. on Saturday. They will then join festivities at Cast Iron Pub.

Downtown Tuscola

Cast Iron Pub will be holding an outdoor Downtown Block Party on Saturday, September 25 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sale and Main Streets.

From 11 to 6 p.m. you’re invited to shop until you drop at Sweet Soul, Winterberry, The Vault, Shimmer & Sheek Boutique, Downtown Design Studio, Aldridge Collectibles, Killswear, and over 25 visiting boutiques and specialty crafters.

Rally Point Fitness will be hosting a bags tourney beginning at 11 a.m. For $40 your team can enter for a chance to win $300 and other prizes. All winners will also recieve one free month at Rally Point Fitness. It is asked that participants please bring their own bags for the event. Darkhorse Cycle will be holding a motorcycle show beginning at 11 a.m. First Baptist Church invites all to Family Cookie Bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Senior Center. At 7 p.m., Vintage Karma will begin a Mortal Kombat video game tournament. Sign-up in person beginning at 12 p.m. at Vintage Karma if you are interested. Sav-Mor will also have yard games at the event. Cast Iron Pub will a have a beer tent all day. The tent is cash only and is 21+ after 9 p.m. From 12 to 3 p.m. Mid October will be performing, Luke Rund from 3 to 7 p.m., and Filthy Janes from 7 to 11 p.m.

For the kids, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. the Tuscola Fire Department will be hosting a Fun Zone; First State Bank is providing bouncy houses; and Karaoke in the Gazebo will be put on by the Tuscola Public Library.

There will also be lots of food options available at the event! Mi Veracruz is open from 11 to 10 p.m., Flesor’s Candy Kitchen from 7 to 10 a.m. and 11 to 3 p.m., Bob’s Donut Truck from 11 to 6 p.m., Tropical Sno from 11 to 6 p.m., Chunk’s Grill from 2 to 10 p.m., Burrito King from 2 to 10 p.m., and Joe’s Pizza from 4 to 9 p.m.

To end the night, the City of Tuscola is putting on a fireworks display at Wimple Park. The show begins at 9 p.m. and the city hopes that moving the show will allow for it to be visible to those at the high school dance and Downtown Block Party.