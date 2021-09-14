Pierce fuels the volleyball defense

By Lenny Sementi

Senior Kerri Pierce fueled the offense in Cola Wars road victory this past Monday the sixth. The Warriors setter delivered a match-high 19 assists in the 25-19, 25-17 two game sweep of the Riders. She also accounted for five service points, including an ace, three digs and a kill of her own.

Kate Dean led all with ten kills to her credit. Pierce found the outside hitter four times in the first set fueling a pair of five-point runs leading to the first victory. Dean pounded home six more of Pierce’s sets in the second contest as well while Amelia Bosch banged out four of her six kills securing the non-conference victory. Dean was strong on defense, blocking two balls and digging out another five. Bosch led all with three aces, and seven service points.

Maddie Stahler and Sydney Moss added to the kill total combining for five. Stahler also found her way to four saves. But it was libero Reagan Wyrich that stole the show in the back row diving her way to a match-high 15 digs. Anna Rauguth chipped in with five digs as coach Lydia Miller’s squad covered the floor moving to 6-5 overall as they prepare for the looming Central Illinois Conference slate.

Pierce served it up again and Dean and Bosch fired away a few nights later in Monticello on Wednesday. The Warriors traded points with the Lady Sages throughout the first set before the home team took a 1-0 advantage, escaping game one with an extra time 27-25 victory. Tuscola looked to force a third set early in the second but two six-point runs were too much to overcome as Monticello collected the match victory with a 25-15 win.

Pierce led all Lady Warriors with ten assists, finding Dean for six kills and Bosch and Moss for three each. Dean did it all, posting six service points, including one ace, five blocks, five digs and onw assist to the stat sheet. Addisyn Pettry, Anna Rauguth and Reagan Wyrich patrolled the backcourt combining for 14 digs.