Fiscus and Gough lead the way for the Tuscola Warrior golf teams

By Lenny Sementi

Makenna Fiscus and Brayden Gough led the charge this past Wednesday, September 8 for Tuscola’s girls and boys golf teams respectively. Fiscus collected medalist honors for the girls in the three-team event that also included Blue Ridge. She pared a pair of holes en-route to a 52. Next up was classmate Molly Macaulay with a 55 then came Marley Good and Addyson Ring who tied with matching 57’s to round out the scoring securing coach Nate Wollers squad the win beating Blue Ridge by 14-strokes. Jocelyn Ford and Isabelle Struts rounded the nine hole course as alternates for the black and gold.

Gough was tops on the boys side carding a 48 helping the coach Angela Gough’s team to a runner up outing to the host Panthers. Landon Banta was next in line finishing in seventh overall. Jacob Waugh and Christopher Atwater were the final two scorers for the Warriors while Thomas Brown and Kade Wilcox toured the links as alternates.

Fiscus was tops again for the Warriors one night later at Ironhorse Golf Club in a four team event that also involved Effingham St. Anthony, Villa Grove and Salt Fork. She was a few strokes better than the night before firing a 47 finishing in second overall helping the Warriors capture second place behind only state ranked St. Anthony. Ford was next in line in the two spot for coach Woller, followed by Ford, Ring and Macauley. Banta took the lead for the boys with a 49 while Waugh, Atwater and Brown rounded out the scoring. Wilcox was the first alternate.