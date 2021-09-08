Villa Grove Blue Devils fall sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Volleyball

Fall to Warriors

Vanessa Wright and Maci Clodfelder each hammered four kills and Ava Vollmer chipped in three, but it wasn’t enough as VG fell to Tuscola 21-25, 16-25 on August 31.

Bedeviled by Devils

Vanessa Wright powered down six kills and served up three aces and Maci Clodfelder had five kills of her own, but the Blue Devils fell to Bismarck Henning Rossville Alvin 19-25, 19-25 on September 1. Kalyn Cordes had 12 assists and served up three aces of her own for VG.

JH Baseball

Cage Jaguars

Zane Hosler turned in a stellar performance on the mound, scattering five hits and fanning 11 to lead VGJH baseball to a 13-3 win over Champaign Jefferson JH on August 31. The Blue Devils got hitting contributions from up and down the lineup in posting the win. Hosler was 3-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored, Jackson Gire went 3-4 with a double and four RBI’s, Jackson Gilles went 2-3 with a double and three runs scored from his lead off position. Jesse Gire also chipped in with three RBI’s and two runs scored.

Tame Timberwolves

VGJH scored six runs in the final two innings, including putting up three in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Okaw Valley 7-6 in walk off fashion. Thomas Vandeventer was the hitting hero for the home team, as his bases loaded double to left center cleared the bases, with Zane Hosler motoring from first to home to score the winning tally. Vandeventer finished the day with a pair of doubles and four RBI’s. Jackson Gire gave up a single unearned run to pick up the win in relief of starter Jackson Gilles, who fanned eight while allowing two runs over 3.2 innings. Gilles and Gire each scored a pair of runs and Jacob Golightly walked, stole a base and scored a run for the Blue Devils.

Bucked by Mustangs

Villa Grove scored two runs in the top of the first but could muster no more offense and fell to Prairieview-Ogden 14-2 on September 4. Jackson Gilles went 2-2 and scored a run, Jackson Gire had a base hit and scored a run, and Jesse Gire garnered the only other hit for VGJH, picking up an RBI in the process. Thomas Vandeventer took the loss, giving up nine runs on six hits while walking eight. Vandeventer fanned four in his three innings of work.

JH Softball

Devoured by Tigers

The Blue Devils committed 15 errors and could muster only two hits in a 23-3 loss to Westville on Wednesday, September 1. Hayden Thomas had a base hit and scored two runs to lead the way at the plate.

Herd Buffaloes

Cam McGaughey threw six innings of two hit balls to earn the win as the Blue Devils defeated Georgetown Ridge Farm 13-2 on September 2. Izzy Dodd led the way at the plate, going three for five with a double, three RBI’s and two runs scored. Hayden Thomas continued her outstanding campaign at the plate, going 3-5 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and two RBI’s. Piper Kiser also had herself a day at the plate, going 3-5 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs.