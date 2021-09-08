VG volleyball names “she devils”

By Tony Hooker

This season, the Villa Grove Volleyball team will be naming “she devils” and “Junior she devils”, for those players whose effort, attitude and enthusiasm stand out.

This week’s award winners are Vanessa Wright and Alison Pangburn.

She Devil-Vanessa Wright

What has this season been like?

It’s a drastic change. We finally get to have fans and a student section. It really gets our spirits up and motivates us to play as hard as we can. Kudos to the blue crew for bringing so much energy to the home games. We really appreciate their support.

Who is the best dancer on the team?

The coaches! They’re always dancing!

What is your favorite sports memory?

Going to the elite 8 in softball in 2019.

What is your favorite class?

Forensic Science

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? 10?

In 5 years, I see myself graduated with a degree in physical therapy and hopefully in 10 years, I will be working with a national football team, baseball team or basketball team as their athletic trainer/physical therapist.

Junior She Devil-Alison Pangburn

What has been your favorite moment in sports?

At the 10u softball championship in Jacksonville when we were down six runs in the last inning and we scored seven runs with two outs to beat one of our rivals.

Who is the best singer on the team?

Definitely Molly Little!

Who is your favorite teacher?

Miss Tammy

Who does the best Coach Block impression?

Jada Chandler does a pretty good job!

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? 10?

In 5 years, hopefully I’ll be playing softball in college somewhere. In 10 years, I hope to be living a very successful life.