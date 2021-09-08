VG Cross country travels to Chrisman for Cow Chip Classic

By Tony Hooker

The Villa Grove High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams traveled to Chrisman on Saturday, September 4 for the annual Chrisman Cow Chip Classic. The meet is uniquely formatted so that coaches seed their teams from 1-7 and the athletes compete in flights based on those seeds. Here are Villa Grove’s results.

Freshman Kurt Zimmerman was the top finisher for Villa Grove, placing tenth in flight two. Chase White ran 12th in flight three, Caleb Wiessing was 20th in the fourth flight, Blake Davis ran 19th in flight six and Austin Zoch was 20th in flight seven.

The girls’ team was led by Emma Buesing, who was 12th in flight two. Madison Logan was 16th in flight three, Kyleigh Price was 12th in flight four, and JoBeth Crafton finished 26th in the open flight.