Tuscola Lady Warriors volleyball team split wins in busy week

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s volleyball team had a busy week taking the floor twice during the week before they traveled south for the Olney Invite. Coach Lydia’s Millers team split their outcomes before heading to Olney downing Villa Grove on Monday, August 31 in straight sets 25-21, 25-16 and then fell to Unity in three games 28-26, 21-25, 12-25 moving the record to 3-2 overall.

Tuscola jumped out early on the Lady Blue Devils in both games and never looked back. Kate Dean fueled an early five-point run with a pair of kills and Kerri Pierce kept feeding her for a Warrior win in game one. The outside hitter did a little of everything, serving up six points, including one ace, blocked one ball at the net, dug three balls out on defense while delivering ten kills to the cause.

Her bookend outside hitter and senior classmate Amelia Bosch was just as versatile. She blocked four attacks, served up three aces and donated 11 kills, all match-highs. Pierce ended the night. Bosch had a five-point scoring run in the second contest all but ending VG’s hopes of a third set. Pierce led all with 18 assists; she was also strong in the back row, saving four balls. Sydney Moss pounded home three of those assists for kills while Mia Hausmann and Reagan Wyrich combined for seven saves. Anna Rauguth posted two aces and five service points to the stat sheet.

It was a war for two nights later at home versus Unity. The Warriors rode the dynamic duo up front of Bosch and Dean to a game one victory but were unable to sustain the attack. The Lady Rockets went a pair of runs in game two forcing a third and then ran away with a solid front row attack to seal the deal on the win.

Pierce set a team and match-best 17 assists finding Bosch and Dean for seven kills apiece. The duo dominated the net and the back row at times on the defensive side. Bosch led all with a career best eight blocks and also dug out a pair while Dean found her way to a team best 12 saves. Dean also blocked four balls and altered numerous others. Pierce had 12 saves also and accounted for two aces and six service points. Wyrich collected a few floor burns en-route to 11 saves from her libero position.