TCHS Warrior golfers end busy week

By Lenny Sementi

It seemed like Tuscola’s golf teams put in overtime the first two weeks of the season navigating a busy schedule. Last week was no different as they hosted meets at Ironhorse Golf Club on Monday and Thursday and traveled to Monticello for a dual meet with Sages in between.

Marley Good was the medalist on the girls side with a 49 on Monday as the Lady Warriors took second as a team in a four-team event, falling to a good Mt Zion squad by just two strokes. Makenna Fiscus was the number two for Tuscola carding a 53. Molly Macaulay was next up two shots back with a 55 and Addyson Ring rounded out the Warriors scoring. Jocelyn Ford toured the course as the alternate for coach Nolan Woller.

Altamont won the event on the boy’s side with a solid 164 delivering a pair of 37’s to set the tone. Brayden Gough and Landon Banta shared honors for coach Angie Gough’s Warriors both penciling in a 50. Christopher Atwater was next in line with a 52 while Thomas Brown turned in a 58. Jacob Waugh and Kade Wilcox served as the alternates for the Warriors.

Gough shaved seven strokes from his score one night later at Monticello Country Club delivering a 43 but it was not enough as they defended their home links. Banta was the number two, Atwater the three and Waugh moved into the fourth and final scoring spot.

The girls leaned on a Fiscus’s 45. The junior collected medalist honors leading Tuscola to a 15 stroke victory shooting a 207. Good was next up with a 53, followed by Macaulay’s 54 and Ring’s 55.

Coach Gough’s boys put a pair in the 40’s, which was good enough for a second place finish in a five-team meet with a very good Maroa Forsyth squad, Villa Grove, Hoopeston and Meridian. Gough and Banta both went low delivering a 45 and 49 respectively. Atwater and Brown were the final two scorers with Wilcox as the alternate.

Good and Fiscus shared medalist honors with identical 53’s as the Warriors ended the week in style capturing the first four slots. Macauley checked in with a 56 and Ring a 59.