Ladies finish strong in Olney Invite

By Lenny Sementi

It was a long bus ride and overall a long day for Tuscola’s volleyball team as they took the floor five times in the Olney Invite. The Lady Warriors stumbled out of the gate but recovered nicely, ending the day with back-to-back straight set wins. They rebounded from early losses to beat Fairfield’s JV 25-14, 25-14 to get back on track and kept the ball rolling in a dominating performance in the night cap dropping a good Salt Fork squad 25-16, 25-21 in a well round affair moving to 2-3 on the day and 5-5 on the year.

Every player on the roster donated to the cause in the win over the Storm from Salt Fork. Kate Dean did it all adding nine kills, four digs, three blocks, an assist and an ace to her season stat sheet in the two set outing. Amelia Bosch was next up in the kill column with five to her credit. Kerri Pierce fed the front row delivering 11 assists. She was also strong in the back row finding her way to four digs. Zoey Thomason was tops in the save department with eight while libero Reagan Wyrich tallied five digs. Maddie Stahler came away with five digs as well. Addysin Pettry and Mia Hausmann added to the totals with two apiece. Anna Rauguth was exceptionally strong at the service line firing four laser shot serves across the net for aces. Sydney Moss had a pair of aces to go with her three digs and a kill.

Bosch led the way in the win over Fairfield with nine kills and a block. Moss though was again a jack-of-all-trades accounting for two aces, five service points, two digs, a kill and a block. Wyrich, Pierce and Dean all had one kill each in the victory.

Pierce had 48 assists on the day in the five match swing. She found both Bosch and Dean for 26 kills while Wyrich led all in the saves department with 21 digs to her credit. All the firepower up front from the twin towers and the defense weren’t enough early as the Lady Warriors dropped their first three matches.

A very good Effingham St. Anthony’s squad came out on fire running away with a two set sweep winning 14-25, 19-25 in the opener before Fairfield’s varsity did the same, downing Tuscola 19-25, 15-25 behind a strong front row attack. Dean and Bosch had four kills each in the both matches while Pierce distributed 16 assists in the four sets. Wyrich blanked the floor against Fairfield finding her way to a career-best 14 digs.

Coach Lydia Miller’s team came out strong in both sets against ALAH in their third match of the day but just couldn’t close the door in loss number three. Dean was solid with an ace, two blocks, nine digs and eight kills. Bosch had three blocks, a dig and four kills while Pierce had a team-best 12 digs and ten assists. Wyrich was next up with seven digs followed by Rauguth with four. Rauguth also had six service points, including a match-best three aces.