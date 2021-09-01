Villa Grove Blue Devils Sports Wrap

By Tony Hooker

Volleyball

Stampede Buffaloes

Maci Clodfelder had eight kills and two blocks, Vanessa Wright added seven kills, and two blocks, and Kayln Cordes dished out 18 assists as the Blue Devils defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 23-25, 25-9, 25-12 on August 26.

Boys Cross Country

In his first high school cross country meet, Kurt Zimmerman ran to a 16th place finish, in 18:59, at the Saber Corn Classic on August 28. Classmate Chase White finished in 46th place, while Caleb Wiessing, Andrew Fonner and Austin Zoch rounded out the VG team score. Blake Davis finished 22nd in the JV meet.

Girls Cross Country

Emma Buesing finished 40th and Madison Logan, Kyleigh Price and Scarlett Howard ran a tightly knit group that finished 51st, 52nd and 55th respectively at the Saber Korn Classic meet on August 28. Jobeth Crafton ran 16th and Jobella Crafton came in 19th in the JV meet.

Girls Golf

Addisyn Wilson carded a 48 to earn medalist honors as VG played their first home match of the year. Maci Clodfelder backed her with a 59, and Ava Vollmer and Logan Lillard each had 68’s for the Blue Devils.

Boys Golf

Gavin Kiser shot a 48 to earn medalist honors, but it wasn’t enough as Villa Grove dropped a 315-363 match to Salt Fork. Jake Gilles and Nick Wilson had 52’s and Jesse Bessent turned in a 56 for the Blue Devils.

Junior High Softball

Outsmarted by Sages

Nine Villa Grove errors led to ten unearned runs as the Blue Devil fell to Monticello 11-0 on August 24. Hayden Thomas had a pair of singles for VGJH.

Junior High Baseball

The Devils could only scratch out one hit, a single by Landon Chambers, as they dropped an 11-0 decision to ALAH on August 24.