Tuscola High School golf team battles the elements in opening week

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s golf team battled through the elements despite losing two duel meets to mother nature, one due to the heat and another because of the rain. What they did get in was their first 18-hole outing of the year in the oppressive heat this past Monday, August 23 at home. Ironhorse Golf Club and the Warriors hosted their annual Tuscola Invite with a Ryder Cup style structure featuring six holes of scramble golf, six holes of alternate shot and six holes of best ball scoring.

Girls coach Nolan Woller’s group rose to the occasion in the afternoon sun collecting some hardware taking third place overall carding a 194 while finishing just behind Effingham St. Anthony and Central Illinois Conference foe Shelbyville. Junior Marley Good and sophomore Molly Macaulay were the low pair for coach Woller ending the day with a 93. Makenna Fiscus and Addyson Ring were just a few shots back with a 101. Jocelyn Ford and Isabelle Sturts rounded the course, as alternates while St. Anthony’s Lauren Schwing and Addie Krouse were the top pair leading the way with a very impressive 74.

“I was very proud of the girls, they played very well and ended up in third place,” stated coach Woller. “It was a very long day in the heat, but our girls kept playing and didn’t let it affect them.”

Coach Angela Gough’s squad was a near miss on the trophy stand landing in fourth place overall. Landon Banta and Brayden Gough shined, ending their day just three strokes off the lead carding a 74. The twosome carded more than a few pars and three birdies to keep pace with the top duo Decatur St Teresa’s Cody Dobson and Jayden Sanderfield who ended the day at one under with a 71. Thomas Brown and Jacob Waugh were the other scoring pair for the Warriors with Christopher Atwater and Kade Wilcox serving as the alternates.

“The boys are continuing to improve, and for four of our six that completed it was their first 18-hole tournament,” stated Gough. “Landon and Brayden played excellently today. They work extremely well together and are fun to watch.”