Myron L. McGregor

Myron Lee McGregor, 79, of Oakland, IL passed away at 3:35 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Antioch Baptist Church, 23854 CR 2100 North in Oakland, IL. Rev. Matthew McGregor and Rev. Justin Grimes will officiate. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola, IL.

Myron was born on November 22, 1941, in Tuscola, IL. He was a son of Marion and Pauline (Wright) McGregor. He married Mary Bright on August 10, 1963, in Arcola, IL.

Survivors include his wife Mary, of Oakland, IL, three sons, Matthew McGregor and his wife Tami of Oakland, IL, Melvin McGregor and friend Monica Thomas of Oakland, IL and Martin McGregor and his wife Candace of Mahomet, IL, seven grandchildren, Mitch McGregor of Atlanta, GA, Cristina Phelps and her husband Tim of Westville, IL, Andrew McGregor and his wife Cayla of Oakland, IL, Gary McGregor and his fiancé Beverly of Florida, Tyler McGregor and his wife Monica of Oakland, IL, Mason McGregor and Allison McGregor of Mahomet, IL, nine great-grandchildren, Jackson McGregor, Rowdy Phelps, Hunter McGregor, Ella and Colt McGregor, Blake, Clayton and Riley McGregor, and Genny McGregor two step-grandchildren, Josie King of Charleston, IL and Clint VonBehrens of Oakland, IL, two step-great-grandchildren, Payten and Rhett VonBehrens, and two brothers, Lowell McGregor and his wife Judy of Lovington, IL and Lyle McGregor and his wife Mira of Hume, IL, and one sister Kay Lovell and her husband Wayne of Effingham, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Marvin Lee McGregor, one step grandson, Keith VonBehrens, and one niece, Darla Lovell.

Myron graduated from Oakland High School in 1960. He was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church in Oakland, IL where he served as a deacon for over 30 years. Myron worked as a mechanic at Birkey’s Farm Store, in Oakland, IL for 25 years.

Myron was the president of the Antique Tractor Club, East Central Illinois Antique Tractors and Equipment. He enjoyed going to antique tractor shows and toy tractor shows, but most of all spending time with his family.

Memorials may be made to the Antioch Baptist Church.