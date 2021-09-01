Lady Warriors volleyball fires up the offense in 2021 campaign opener

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s volleyball team opened up the 2021 campaign on the offensive side of the net on fire getting double digit kills from both Kate Dean and Amelia Bosch upending a good Cerro Gordo squad in three sets this past Monday, August 23. Kerri Pierce fed the two headed monster tallying 20 assists in the opener.

The Warriors fell behind in game one early and never caught up as the Lady Broncos moved to a 1-0 advantage winning the first set 20-25. In game two however, passing was on point allowing Pierce, the team’s Queen of the Court in the opening week, was able to find Dean for four kills and Bosch for three kills. A pair of early runs set the tone for the 25-2 set two win, forcing a third and deciding game. Zoey Thomason and Sydney Moss also had pivotal kills in the second skirmish.

Pierce once more found the front row to set the tone early in the final set and Bosch rattled off a five-point run at the service line ultimately handing long time bench boss Lydia Miller and the Warriors win number one the year. Bosch led all with 11 kills in the match, with Dean just one back putting ten kills onto the stat sheet. The duo did a little bit of everything combining for 11 digs, five aces and nine blocks. Reagan Wyrich led the way in the passing department finding her way to a match-high 15 digs from her defensive specialist position. Anna Rauguth and Thomason checked in with seven digs each while Addisyn Pettry added five and Moss four.

They backed it up with an even bigger win sweeping perennial power Tri-County in straight sets. They took the lead early in set one and never looked back cruising to a 25-21 win. Then pulled it out late in a back and forth second set to seal the day on the victory with a 25-23 win moving to 2-0 on the year.

Bosch banged out 15 kills and Dean found her way to 11 kills while Maddie Stahler, Thomason and Moss combined for four more. Pierce fed the front row to the tune of a match and career-best 27 assists and dove her way to eight digs. Wyrich and Dean each ended the night with nine saves apiece. Rauguth added six digs to her early season stat sheet.

A few well-placed dinks by ALAH and Warrior passing struggles stalled the offense two nights later on Thursday in Arthur led to Tuscola’s first loss. ALAH jumped out early in both the first and second set and ended it early winning the match in two 19-25, 19-25 ending their first week of action with a 2-1 record overall. Dean was tops in kills with seven. Bosch donated three kills to the cause while banging out a pair of aces. Pierce had nine assists, four digs and an ace.