Villa Grove Blue Devils sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Girls Golf

Bitten by Wolves

Ava Vollmer fired a 63 to lead the VG girls golf team, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to Okaw Valley 224-226 on August 19 on the challenging Eagle Creek course. Logan Lillard had a 65, and Maci Clodfelder and Olivia Jones each carded 67’s. Addisyn Wilson finished at 68, and Lila Bessent carded a 72 for the Blue Devils.

Boys Golf

Jake Gilles and Gavin Kiser each turned in 51’s and Nick Wilson was right behind with a 54, but the Blue Devils linksters dropped a 189-235 decision to the host school at Okaw Valley. The VG score did earn the golfers a 235-249 win over Windsor, however. Jesse Bessent fired a 71, James Nelson had a 79, and Josh Lecher’s scorecard read 81 for Villa Grove.

Junior High Softball

Clawed by Wildcats

Villa Grove was defeated 12-1 by Mattoon on Monday, August 16. Mattoon, whose enrollment is four times greater than that of VGJH, was aided by seven Blue Devil miscues, allowing them to score ten unearned runs in the contest. Izzy Dodd was the hard luck loser, giving up two earned runs on eight hits while fanning three. Hayden Thomas doubled and scored the only VG run, and Piper Kiser went 2-2 at the dish for the Blue Devils.

Bust Broncos

Cam McGaughey fired a no-hitter, fanning six and walking just one CGB batter, as VGJH picked up a 15-0 four-inning win on August 17. Izzy Dodd led the way at the plate, smacking a double and a triple and driving in six, and Hayden Thomas scored four runs. Ella Schweighart went 2-2 with three RBI’s and a pair of runs scored, and Piper Kiser went 4-4 with two RBI’s and three runs scored, while McGaughey helped herself at the dish, going 3-4 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored.

Joust Knights

Despite seven errors leading to five unearned runs, VGJH scored five times in the bottom of the first inning and held on to defeat ALAH 9-5 on August 19. Piper Kiser picked up the win after allowing no earned runs and just one hit while fanning 13. Izzy Dodd tripled and scored three times to lead the way at the dish, while Hayden Thomas, Cameron McGaughey, Piper Kiser, Ella Schweighart, Ryan Lillard, and Lila Thompson-Burton each scored a single run for the Blue Devils.

Burst by Rockets

Hayden Thomas doubled for Villa Grove’s only hit as the Blue Devils were defeated by Unity 16-0. Defense, a season-long bugaboo for VGJH, again presented issues as eight Devils errors contributed to ten unearned runs. Cam McGaughey took the loss, allowing 10 hits and 1 earned run while walking 2.

Junior High Baseball

Saddle Broncos

VGJH opened their season in style, defeating CGB 13-7 on August 17.

Invaded by Raiders

The Blue Devils fell to Champaign St. Mathews by a 21-3 score on August 18.

Scratched by Panthers

VGJH could manage no hits in falling to St Joseph 15-0 on August 19.