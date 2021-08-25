Villa Grove Blue Devils high school football season preview

By Tony Hooker

How has the team adapted to a regular off season and preseason workouts? Anyone standing out to you?

It’s been a great summer. The boys have been committed to our summer program and we are excited about this season.

Who are key returnees from a year ago?

Some of our key returners from last year are: Tyler Wilson, Daelin Price, Elijah Kiesel, Liam Barr, Deandre Reinhart, and Luke Zimmerman, Parker Stevens, Connor Block, Connor Black. I can keep going but would need to list the whole sophomore- Senior class. We return a ton! You could just say we return a bunch!

Who are key losses?

Carson Howard, Logan Nohren, Blake Smith, Joel Bear, Jack Benschneider

Are there any newcomers who you’re expecting to contribute at the varsity level this year?

Robert Fancher and Kyle Krause will get a lot of early looks this fall.

What are your season expectations?

Not to just make playoffs but advance in playoffs. Compete for a conference championship.