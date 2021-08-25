Norman H. Hale, 88, of North Port FL. formerly of Atwood and Decatur IL. passed away on August 3, 2021 at Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, FL.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood IL. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Matthew Samuels is officiating

Norman was born on June 21, 1933 in Pierson, IL. He was the son of Virgil and Blanche Cornwell Hale. Norman married Shirley Auer on June 20, 1954 in Hammond IL.

He was employed as a heavy equipment operator and served as the Union President at USI in Tuscola, IL. He later became an International Representative with the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE).

Norman and Shirley owned several businesses and property in Atwood. He was the handyman who brought Shirley’s designs to life and together they decorated unique and beautiful homes in Decatur.

Many summer weekends and vacations were spent boating on Lake Mattoon and Lake Shelbyville. He also traveled extensively and he especially enjoyed the cruise ship experience.

Norman was always known for his silly antics and he loved entertaining his friends and family with his stories. He was a passionate animal lover and he and Shirley adopted several domestic and wild animals. He was a lifelong sports fan following the Illini, Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and NASCAR. He loved family gatherings and he was famous for his ability to consume large quantities of pies and other sweets.

Norman is survived by his wife, two brothers: Wayne of Decatur IL and Jerry of Arthur, IL, one son: Rodney Hale of Logansport, IN, two daughters: Cindy (Curt) Pearman of Port Charlotte, FL and Tina (Bob) Rubin of Normal, IL, six grandchildren (Trisha Hale, Casey Hale, Karissa Niece, Lucas Patrick, Cord Patrick and Aubrey Nelle) and five great-grandchildren (Payton Hale, Hunter Hale, Brody Niece, Connor Niece and Rylee Niece). He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Jewell Pride and Judy Walters, and one granddaughter: Danielle (Dani) Kater.

Memorials can be made to the Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte FL. or to the Danielle Rubin Kater Covid Fund at the Macon County Community Foundation in Decatur IL.

