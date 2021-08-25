Loran D. Henderson

Loran Dale Henderson, 91, of Villa Grove died on August 11, 2021 at Meadowbrook Health Center in Urbana, IL.

Dale was born on June 11, 1930 in Hammond, IL to Joel and Grace (Lacey) Henderson. He married Evelyn Stevens on March 18, 1952 in Villa Grove.

Dale was very involved in and had a great love for sports. He was a high school official for football and baseball for many years. He was an avid Illinois athletics fan and Cubs fan, who finally got to see his Cubs win the World Series in 2016. He also worked on the Illinois football chain crew for 51 years. Dale enjoyed the outdoors as well, often spending time watching birds and deer in his yard. He also worked protecting the outdoors professionally as an Illinois Conservation Officer until he retired in 1992.

Dale was a dedicated father and grandfather, always supporting his children and grandchildren in their athletic and academic careers. He had a wonderful smile, bright blue eyes, a quiet personality, and was known to crack some one-liner jokes to give everyone a good laugh. He is greatly loved and will be deeply missed by his family.

He is survived by a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Henderson; five grandchildren, Charlynn Bonham, Ginny Blackmore, Kristina Henderson, Lauren Henderson, and John Henderson; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Grace Henderson; wife, Evelyn Henderson; two sons, Steve and Richard Henderson; one grandson, Steve Henderson; three brothers, Harlan Henderson, Lowell Henderson, and Carl Henderson; and two sisters, Marilyn Parker and Dorothy Jones.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Camargo Cemetery with Pastor Mike Zylstra officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church of Villa Grove.