Lady Warriors volleyball team looks to offense

Tuscola’s volleyball team will look to take advantage of some size at the net as they prepare for the 2021 fall campaign after a short break. Coach Lydia Miller’s squad is returning to the court just four months after finishing up a solid spring season posting a 9-9 record overall and a 4-3 effort in the league. The short turnaround is due to the cancelation of their fall 2020 season because of the pandemic with high hopes despite the loss of some key cogs following graduation.

Stepping into a starting role and running the show on offense at setter after logging a lot of varsity time the past two seasons will be Kerri Pierce. The two time letter winner will be feeding the twin towers of North Dakota commit Kate Dean and Amelia Bosch. The dynamic duo pose a daunting threat up front playing well above the net on both offense and defense. Dean was the team’s offensive and MVP award winner and was a first team unanimous choice Central Illinois Conference selection. Bosch garnered second team All CIC honors and the programs serving award.

“Kerri is moving the ball around on offense very well right now and getting it to Kate and Amelia, they make it look easy,” commented the coach.

Sydney Moss and Zoey Thomason will be taking some swings at the net as well moving to outside hitter positions while Maddie Stahler winner of the Warrior Spirit award in the spring and Anna Rauguth will work on the right side after the departure of a few seniors.

Defensively Reagan Wyrich takes over the reins at libero. Wyrich shined when she was on the court in the spring and will patrol the back row as the defensive specialist. Dean and Bosch will make it tough on the opposition when both are in the front row on defense allowing the Warriors to open up their own offense.

Coach Miller welcomed twenty-four players to the court at the start of practice and will look to a few underclassmen to shore up the rotation. Addisyn Pettry, Mia Hausmann and Emily Czerwonka are dressing varsity and should donate early and often as the season proceeds.

“The girls have a really great attitude, always looking for the positives,” stated the coach. “They respect each other and are always willing to help. We are focusing on each game right now and looking past anyone, early on we would really like to be hitting on all cylinders at the Olney Tournament and are looking forward to conference play and a postseason after not having one in the spring.