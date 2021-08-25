County Board holds multiple meetings in regards to EDPR concerns

By Jim Allen

The Douglas County Board met in special session at 10:00 a.m. on 8-17-21 to discuss possible litigation regarding the Road Use Agreement with EDPR. All board members were present along with County Engineer Jim Crane and States Attorney Kate Watson. Chair Munson began the meeting by stating that a great deal of work had been done in the previous seven to ten days and that an agreement had been tentatively worked out. There will be an addendum to the agreement to work out issues needing special consideration before final acceptance.

The addendum should be completed soon and a special meeting has been called for 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 8-19-21. At this meeting it is expected that EDPR will agree to deposit the money for the road work in Newman and Murdock Townships and at that time a schedule can be made for reconstruction. The payment could be deposited by 5:00 p.m. on 8-24-21. The County will be replacing a box culvert and some other minor issues to amount to approximately $50,000.00.

Along with the bid by Beniach Construction, there is a contingency fund of $500,000.00. Any of this money that is not used will be returned to EDPR. Private drainage issues are not included in the Road Use Agreement.

The Thursday meeting was called to order with all board members present. However, some language in the RUA was not finalized and the board will meet again at 3:00 p.m. to accept the agreement. Even though the final acceptance of the agreement has been delayed for a day, payment in the amount of $12,430,896.24 is expected to be completed by the end of the day on 8-24-2021.