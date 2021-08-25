Corinne D. Huffer

Corinne Dorothy Huffer, 83, of Tuscola, passed away at 11:37 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center, Mattoon, IL

Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Ralph Deal officiating. Burial followed in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the funeral home.

Corinne was born on June 2, 1938 in Tuscola, the daughter of Marion and Dorothy Mae Shreve Tabor. She was a Jarman Hospital baby.

Corrine met the love of her life, John C Huffer, when he was the model in her figure drawing class at the U of I. They wed on July 26, 1959 at the Tuscola First Christian Church.

Corinne is survived by her loving husband John, son: Jason (Janice) Huffer of Waverly, OH, daughter: Becky (Vince) Baldauf of Anchorage, AK, grandchildren: John and Dottie Baldauf, Benjamin Burton, Tara Huffer and CoWanda Joy Huffer, great-grandson: Bastian Burton, half-sister Dorcas Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her father: Marion Tabor, mother: Dorothy Mae Shreve Tabor Knepper, granddaughter: Stephanie Huffer, brother: Eugene Tabor, half-sister: Vicki Tabor, half-brother James Tabor.

Corinne was a member of the University Place Christian Church, where singing in the choir brought her much joy. She attended the University of Illinois as an art major and was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority.

Corinne was an accomplished artist, she loved to take scenic photos which she used to create beautiful oil paintings. John and Corrine traveled frequently; they have visited all 50 states. They made 18 trips to Alaska to visit daughter Becky and her family. They have lived in their home for 55 years. Corinne had a generous heart and a deep love for the lord.

Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com