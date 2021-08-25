City Council discusses Sept. fireworks in Tuscola

By Kendra Hennis

The meeting of the Tuscola City Council was called to order on August 23 at 7:30 p.m. with member Dave Slaughter absent.

Following approval of the consent agenda, Mayor Dan Kleiss announced the annual appointment of Tourism Board Members for a term beginning Junt 1, 2021 until May 31, 2022. Appointments included: Randy Hastings, Hillard Agency – President (community member at large); Drew Hoel, City of Tuscola; Donna Kidwell, Winterberry (retail business owner); Michele Black, Tuscola First Bank (community member at large); Devon Flesor Story, Flesor’s Candy Kitchen (business/chamber representative); Stacey Rae, Sweet Soul Boutique (retail buisness owner); and Bill Hill (community member at large).

Kleiss also noted that the city is still shooting for September 25 for postponed fireworks at Ervin Park. Kleiss said that the event is weather dependent and that information will be released as soon as it is available.

The council also:

* Approved the minutes of the August 9 meeting.

* Approved the July 2021 financial report.

* Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $116,220.48.

* Approved a pay request in the amount of $35,746.03 for all-weather courts for the Ervin Park project.

* Approved a Community Building Lease with Alcohol for the TCHS Class of 1975 and 1976 Reunion on September 25, 2021.

* Approved a Community Building Lease with Alcohol to Sue Elder for an Anniversary Party on September 19, 2021.

* Approved a Community Building Lease with Alcohol to Veronica Garcia for a Quincerea on September 11, 2021.

* Approved the purchase of fire turnout gear and coveralls from Municipal Energy Services in the amount of $56,384.69. $24,412.50 of that amount was covered by a grant from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

* Discussed sending Notice of Potential Withdrawal from the Illinois Municipal League Risk Management Association. The City is soliciting competitive quotes for their coverage. In the event that the city selects another insurance carrier, notice of termination is required to IMLRMA 120 days prior to end of coverage term. In the event that IMLRMA remains the best choice, the notice will be withdrawn and the city will stay with them.

* Learned that the State of Illinois had released approximately half of the funds available to the City of Tuscola under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in the amount of $296,562.29. The remaining half should be distributed in one year. For now, the city is working on proposals that use a portion of the funding, but they will later discuss specifics on the funding uses.

* Adjourned until the September 13 meeting at 7:30 p.m.