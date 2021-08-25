Betty J. Hale

Betty Jane “BJ” Hale, 91 of Arthur, IL passed away at 6:43 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Arthur Home.

Private funeral services were held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Zion United Church of Christ in rural Arthur, IL. Rev. Kenneth Roedder and Danny Powell officiated. Burial was in the Bourbon Cemetery. A Celebration of BJ’s life was held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Zion United Church of Christ. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

BJ was born on December 24, 1929 in Tuscola, IL. She was a daughter of Carl and Mary (Brooks) Hansen. She married Gerald (Jerry) Hale on the dance floor and later married him on May 14, 1960 at the Zion United Church of Christ in Arthur, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry of Arthur, IL, two daughters, Carol Crist and her husband David of Arthur, IL and Cheryl Sweet and her husband Scott of Mattoon, IL; two grandchildren Haley Crist and Zeb Crist and his wife Ashton; three great-grandchildren, Kaidan, Zoie and Colt Crist; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

BJ graduated from Arthur High School in 1947. She had worked as a secretary at Progress Industries and USI before starting a family.

BJ was a member of the Zion Church of Christ in Arthur, IL, the American Legion Auxiliary, Bourbon Home Extension, the Turtle Club. She was a longtime Girl Scout Leader and co-founder of the Tin Can Grannies.

BJ loved going to dances with Jerry back in the day and doing crafts for the church and Home Extension. She liked meeting the “DQ group” every Wednesday night for a hamburger.

Memorials may be made to the Arthur Girl Scout Troop 3130, the Special Olympics or the Christmas Fund at the Arthur Fire Department.