Back in the Day 8-25-21

Ten years ago

August 31, 2011

Tuscola Boy Scouts Kyle Bunch, Andrew Foy, and Noah Gingerich placed third in a competition sponsored by Champion Fitness and won $500 for Tuscola scouts.

Lucas Burnett was chosen as the “Kid to Know” during WCIA’s “Our Town Tuscola” feature last week. During the segment, he showed off his home studio where he makes his own weather broadcasts.

Cathy Barnard was the proud new owner of Curves in Tuscola.

The 2011 Warrior cross country girls team included Allison Murawski, Erin Weaver, Leslie Borries, Amber Miller, Susan Ponder, Lisa Ponder, Jordyn Martin, and Nicole Mannen.

Eric Ponder, Nick Kemp, Mark Crawford, Alex Kemp, Philip Spillman, John Evans, Chas Campbell, Chris West, Brandon Mills, and Jeff Broch comprised the boys cross country team.

The 2011 TCHS golf team included Chase Froese, Jarrett Wallace, Eddie Durham, Patrick Manselle, Jacob Stuart, Mark Snider, Dylan Taylor, Dalton Romine, Cameron Westjohn, Jackson McCrory, Austin Cochennour, Sydney Murray, Luke Heinz, Annie Heinz, Tucker Robinson, Taylor Reifsteck, Jacob Silver, Tiffany Davis, Ty Bialke, and Nick Phillips.

Twenty years ago

August 28, 2001

Lynne Jenks, Ryan Wildman, Brenda Logan and Penni Anderson were new teachers roaming the halls when school returned to session.

TCHS valedictorian Justin Quick was an honoree at the 2001 Valedictorian Day held by Gov. George Ryan at the Illinois State Fair.

The Warrior defense held off the Arcola Purple Riders for the fourth year in a row with a 15-0 victory in the kickoff of Friday night football.

Karl Cochennour shot a 145 to take the Douglas County Men’s Golf Tournament for the third time. Rick Shonkwiler and Josh Millsap tied for second.

Thirty years ago

August 27, 1991

The Fannie and Charlie’s annual car cruise was a great success, with nearly 100 vintage cars on display to area residents. Concessions were sold by the restaurant, and a poker run kept cars cruising around Tuscola for hours.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Jolley of Tuscola would be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a celebration hosted by their family.

Auctioneer Harlan Henderson brought down the gavel on more than $16,00 in sales at this year’s auction of 4-H livestock.

The 1991 Douglas County golf champion earned his new title by coming from one shot back to beat Chet Keller and Chris Hollars by seven strokes. Mike Kerner shot a 71 and 68 to finish with an impressive 139.

Forty years ago

September 1, 1981

James A. Allison, a Tuscola High School graduate, was ordained a minister of music during services at the First Christian Church.

The Past Matrons Club of Order of the Eastern star honored Doris Night at Appreciation Night.

Darrell W. Farris, a Parkland College graduate from Tuscola, filed a petition for candidacy for the Parkland College Board of Trustees.

Orville Frye was a double winner in the Tuscola ABC golf tournament held at Norton Knolls. He shot a 73 to claim the championship and took home the fewest putts trophy with 27.

Fifty years ago

August 26, 1971

Approximately 1,640 students would be returning to the halls of Tuscola schools when the first bell rang the following week. Ninety-one of those would be kindergarteners.

Michelle Auten of Tuscola recently returned from attending the three-week Allerton Federal Art School near Monticello.

Mitchell Cohen, owner of Cohen’s Department Store, confirmed the arrangements were complete for the purchase of the building adjoining the store to the west, known as the VFW building. The purchase would give Cohen’s approximately 60 percent more floor space.

Returning lettermen on the Tuscola High School football team included Gary Henby, Doug Dietrich, Ronnie Joines, Craig Romine, Andy Townsend and Jim Gore.