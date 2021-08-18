Virginia L. Gobble

Virginia Lucille “Ginny” Gobble, 95, of Tuscola, IL, passed away Sunday morning, August 15, 2021 at the Tuscola Health Care Center.

Graveside Services were held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery with Rev. Terri Haas officiating.

Ginny was born on May 7, 1926 in Tuscola, IL, the daughter of the late David McKinley Garrett & Vira Adams Garrett. She married Donald Wayne Sallee (1925-1974) in 1952, and Sanford Eugene “Gene” Gobble (1936 – 2003) in 1964, both preceded her in death.

Virginia is survived by her daughter: Cheryl Gobble McGhee, husband Curtis, and their son Garrett of Cary, NC; her granddaughter Amanda Burke Jackson, husband Jeremy, their two sons Hunter & Connor, and daughter Kennedy of Granger, IN; and her grandson Matthew Burke, and his wife Stacie Ford Burke of Speedway, IN.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Tanya Sallee Burke (1953-1999).

Virginia was a 1944 graduate of Tuscola High School, where she excelled in class and held a strong passion for her Warriors. Her first job was working at Pettitt’s in Tuscola for $.42 an hour. She was also employed at the U of I in Admissions, after that she worked for the Tuscola Water Company.

She was a member of the Tuscola United Methodist Church.

Ginny could light up any room with her beautiful smile and warm personality. In her younger years she loved to dance and bowl. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and her extended family at Tuscola Health Care center. Spread your wings and fly high.

Memorials are suggested to the Douglas County Animal Control, PO Box 192, Tuscola, IL 61953 or Transitions Hospice, 1551 Bond Street, Suite 143, Naperville, IL 60563

