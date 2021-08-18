Villa Grove Blue Devils summer sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

VGJH softball

The Villa Grove junior high softball team kicked off their 2021 campaign by traveling to Paris for a pair of games on August 7.

Declaw Wildcats

Izzy Dodd fanned ten while walking two and giving up four hits to lead the Blue Devils to a 13-1 pasting of Altamont in their season opener.

Scratched by Redbirds

Cameron McGaughey was the tough luck loser, giving up just four hits and two walks while striking out eight, as VGJH dropped a 3-2 decision to Paris Mayo. On the day, Devils catcher Hayden Thomas was 6-7 with four singles and two triples to lead the way offensively.

Remember Titans

The Blue Devils outscored Tri-County 21-14 on August 9, as Piper Kiser went 2-4 with a triple and four runs scored to lead the way. Hayden Thomas was also 2-4 and scored four runs, and Izzy Dodd went 1-4 with three runs scored and three RBI’s. Cameron McGaughey also dented the plate three times in the win. McGaughey was the benefactor of the onslaught of offense, picking up the win in relief of Ella Schweighart.

Horsed by Trojans

Piper Kiser managed the lone hit for Villa Grove as they fell to Class 3A power Charleston 15-0 on August 10. Izzy Dodd was tagged with the loss, giving up four earned runs as the Devils committed seven errors on the day.