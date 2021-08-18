Sara C. Tondini, 75, of Villa Grove died at home on August 6, 2021 after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

Sara was born on January 11, 1946 to Henry and Olivia Carter in Springfield, IL.

She is survived by her son, Steve Tondini (Melinda DelRossi) of Savoy, one granddaughter, Sara Tondini (Alex Simpson) of Champaign; one great-granddaughter, Leona Simpson and three siblings; Hank (Susie) Carter of Peachtree City, GA, Olivia (Reece) Holcombe of Chatham, IL and John Carter of Asheville, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Tondini, and her parents, Henry and Olivia Carter.

Sara was a graduate of Springfield High School and attended Springfield Community College with a focus in accounting and business management. She worked over the years in various financial roles at Eisner-Murphy Insurance Agency, L&L Imports, Paul’s Machine & Welding, Carle Home Health and most recently as managing broker at Claymore Realty. While Sara enjoyed all her roles, she got the most satisfaction from helping a real estate client sell their home or find their forever home.

While Sara’s first love was her family, she selflessly volunteered for numerous organizations over her lifetime. This included serving as Vice President of Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club, being a member of the inaugural class of News-Gazette Media’s Seventy over 70 (recognizing those who have demonstrated a lively curiosity and willingness to learn something new, an aptitude for personal and/or professional growth and a commitment to better others), serving as a Certified Master Gardener, as well as a Certified Master Naturalist, a member of the P.E.O. Sister Chapter FF, and a Life-time Carle Auxilian, to name a few. Sara was a Daughter of the American Revolution and was recently named the Regent of Stephen A. Douglass Chapter of the NSDAR. In addition to these volunteer and service roles, Sara was an exceptional quilter, loved gardening, especially daylilies, and had a palate for the finest Oregon pinot noirs.

A visitation for Sara was held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove). A memorial service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Joines Funeral Home. A private burial service at Grandview Memorial Garden in Champaign followed the memorial service.

Memorial donations may be made in Sara’s honor to the Villa Grove United Methodist Church – Stained Glass Window Project or the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.