NAMI Family-to-Family offering free eight-session class in Sullivan

NAMI Champaign is offering their free 8-session family class in Sullivan, IL. Facilitated by local community area members, the classes will start Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

NAMI’s signature Family-to-Family education program is for family members, caregivers, and significant others of people with mental health conditions such as Bipolar disorder, Schizophrenia, or Depression. This program includes a crisis plan, information on various serious mental illnesses, discussions on communication with a loved one, and finding and using local support and services. Time is given for discussion and interactive exercises. You will experience compassion and reinforcement from people who understand your situation.

Family to Family is facilitated by two NAMI-trained family members, Donna Mayer and Sue Yarnell. The 8-week program is open to adults and those 14-17 when attending as a participant and accompanied by a parent or guardian. Sessions will be held Tuesday evenings from 6:00-8:30 p.m., September 7 – October 26 at First Christian Church, Sullivan. This is an in-person program. We will discuss wearing masks as the time gets closer. We want to make everyone as comfortable as possible and follow suggested or mandated Covid-19 guidelines. The number of participants will be limited to 10-12.

To register for Family-to-Family in Sullivan: Call Sue Yarnell at 217-259-2550 or Donna Mayer at 217-273-9934 or email info@namichampaign.org.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Champaign affiliate advocates for access to services, treatment, supports and research and is steadfast in its commitment to raising awareness and building a community of hope for all of those in need.

See our website at namichampaign.org or email us at info@namichampaign.org for more information regarding NAMI, Mental Illness, or Mental Health Awareness.