Daniel S. West

Daniel Stephen West, 72 of Atwood, IL passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Private burial will be held in Tennessee at a later date. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Daniel was born on July 4, 1949, in Red Boiling Springs, TN. He was a son of Hayden Junior and Dorothy Joan (Brown) West.

He is survived by four children, Steven West of Atwood, IL, Kaysaundra Parker and her husband Terry of Charleston, IL, Jeremy West of Arthur, IL and Dennis Hayden West and his wife Jamie of Rantoul, IL, twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two brothers, David West of Decatur, IL and Doug West of Atwood, IL and one sister, Deanna McDonald of Atwood, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Dennis West and a brother-in-law, Neil McDonald.

Daniel had worked at Cabot Corporation in Tuscola, IL retiring with 28 years of service.

He enjoyed restoring old cars, hunting, fishing, and traveling between Atwood and his house in Lafayette, TN.