50 years and still brooming! Arcola’s Broomcorn Festival coming in Sept.

The 50th annual Arcola Broomcorn Festival sponsored by the Arcola Chamber of Commerce continues with its successful mix of free family fun. This year’s festival is excited to be bringing back many food booths, arts and craft booths and street vendors. The reining “Best Festival in East Central Illinois” (News-Gazette reader’s poll) will be packed with FUN! The festival, that starts Friday, Sept 10 and continues thru Sunday the 12th is located downtown Arcola, among our historic buildings, colorful murals, and public outdoor art displays.

On Friday, after the festival opens at 10 a.m., Corky & BillieJean Clark will be honored as Parade Grand Marshall at 3 p.m., the National Broom Sweeping Contest is held at 4, and the winners of the National Craft Broom Contest will be announced. The festival has carnival rides and an amazing broom tent where you can see live broom making demonstrations. Also at 4, the beer pavilion opens. BIG Bufords will be serving up food and cold beverages under the pavilion.

Saturday starts off with the 43rd annual 5K and 10K race and 5K recreational walk – The ABC 10,000. As you stroll the vendors on Saturday you will also be able to take a tethered hot air balloon ride. Thank you to Coles Moultrie Electric Coop for sponsoring the balloon! The free family festival continues Saturday afternoon with our huge parade at 3 p.m. As always, Arcola’s own World-Famous Lawn Rangers will be making their Broom Corn Festival parade appearance along with some of your favorite movie cars. Line up to see vehicles from movies such as Jurassic Park, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, Knight Rider and The Blues Brothers.

Sunday kicks off with the First Christian Church outdoor church service at 10 a.m. in their parking lot followed by free outdoor Christian music entertainment. Get ready to sing along with The Rockin’ Chair on Sunday at 2 p.m. This St. Louis based band is known for keeping great music alive! This free concert is located on the Oak St Stage. The Rockin’ Chair plays all your favorites from bands like The Eagles, Crosby Stills and Nash, Jackson Brown and The Doobie Brothers. Also, Arcola Jaycees will have a kiddie tractor pull starting at 11 a.m. Beer Pavilion will open at noon. The food and craft booths close at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Please check the Arcola Chamber of Commerce website for further details – arcolachamber.com or call the Arcola Chamber at 217-268-4530 or email staff@arcolachamber.com for info.