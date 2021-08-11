William D. Montgomery

William D. “Bill” Montgomery, 58, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 1:20 a.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL. Burial followed in the Hewitt Cemetery, rural Lovington, IL with military graveside rites accorded.

Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the funeral home. An additional visitation was held 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Bill was born on December 1, 1962 in Decatur, IL, the son of John E. Montgomery and Betty June Burrous. He married Dawn M. Oestreicher-Carmichael on November 18, 2011 in Urbana. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother: Betty J. Hammer of Petaluma, CA, sons: Travis Montgomery and wife: Tanya of Tolono, Derek Montgomery and fiancé Lindsey Tucker of Mattoon, step-sons: Samuel (Laurie) Carmichael of Sierra Madre, CA, Andrew Carmichael of San Diego, CA and James (Allie) Carmichael of Buena Vista, CO, sisters: Betty Linn Cravens of FL, Cara Hammer of PA and Deborah Merritt of ID, step-brothers: David (Candi) Haynes of Charlestown, IN and Johnny Haynes of OR, step-sisters: Loretta Haynes of Mattoon, Bonnie Conner of Tuscola and Nikki (Ron) Smith of Sullivan, aunt: Karen Davis of PA, several other step-brothers, step-sisters, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorials are suggested to the Douglas County Animal Shelter.

Bill served his country in the US Marine Corps. He formerly worked as a forklift operator for Masterbrand Cabinets in Arthur, IL. He was a member of the Arcola American Legion Post. He enjoyed woodworking and he loved his dogs: Bear, Lucy and rabbit: Ruby.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com