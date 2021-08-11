Robert D. Wilson

Robert D. “Scooter” Wilson, Jr., 61, of Trilla, formerly of Tuscola, passed away at 11:21 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL as a result of an automobile accident.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL. Burial was in the Tuscola Township Cemetery with military rites accorded.

Visitation was held two hours prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Rob was born on October 17, 1959 in Charleston, IL, the son of Robert D. and Sharon M. Millage Wilson, Sr.

He is survived by his parents of Tuscola, daughter: Kelsey (Dylan) Philpott of Trilla, son: Caleb (Kayla) Wilson of Tuscola, grandchildren: Jayden and Vayda Wilson, his dogs: Skye and Jake, grand pups: Oakley, Tuff, Chance and Denali.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Kenneth Millage and Lucy Schrader, paternal grandparents: Hubert and Alma Wilson, sister: Regina K. “Gina” Wilson, fiancé: Christina L. “Chrissy” Little and his dog: Ace.

Rob graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1978 and served his country in the US Army. He worked as a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, sitting in a boat fishing, going to the beach in Florida and spending time with his family.

Memorials are suggested to help pay for funeral expenses.

