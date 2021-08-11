Phillip Lee Witt, 74, passed away at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, IN Aug 3 at 6:06 p.m.

Phillip was born March 23, 1947 to Roscoe Witt and Vernita Berry.

Phil was born and raised in the Hume & Chrisman area. He married Linda Ash from rural Hume on June 18, 1976 in Chrisman, IL. Phil attended Young America HS in Metcalf, IL. In 1966 Phil was drafted in the US Army and he served as an infantry soldier from 1966-1968 in the Vietnam War. Phil worked at Shiloh School as a maintenance worker for 36 years. In 2010 Phil and Linda renovated the family farm home and opened Aunt Ariel’s Bed and Breakfast where they reside. He and his wife also managed Quality Housing in Hume and handled the family farm.

Phil enjoyed traveling, his family & grandkids and anything to do with an engine. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illini fan. His favorite thing was having meals with his family. Phillip was an active and devoted member of the Hume United Methodist Church his whole life. He was a 52-year member of the Hume Roth Williams American Legion Post #369. As a service officer Phil enjoyed placing the flags on Memorial Day and Phil & Linda received donations for the avenue flags throughout the town of Hume for holidays.

He was preceded in death by his father Roscoe Witt, mother Vernita Englum and sister Delya Witt.

He is survived by his wife, Linda King Ash-Witt of Hume, IL; two children, Chandra (Sean) Gerberding of Hume, IL and Brad Witt and Erika Anzo of Tuscola IL; six grandchildren who were three pairs of twins, Alexandria Gerberding of Paris, IL, GSEFN Samantha Gerberding of Everett, WA US Navy, Landon and Logan Gerberding of Hume, IL and Lincoln and Memphis Witt of Tuscola, IL; one sister, Nita Rae McCallum of Terre Haute, IN; and two nephews and one niece.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Joines Funeral Home in Newman, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Hume United Methodist Church with Pastor Gene Creek officiating. Burial following in Young America cemetery in Hume, IL. We encourage all of Phil’s friends, family or strangers to attend a luncheon following the service Saturday at the Hume Community Center 101 Front St Hume, IL.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made for a Memorial scholarship to the Hume Roth Williams Legion Post #369 or www.gofundme.com and search for Phil Witt.