Mary J. Williams

Mary Joan (Knight) Williams, 91, passed away on August 4, 2021 at Newman Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Mary was born in Danville to Dale and Joy (Willison) Knight on November 21, 1929. She graduated from Indianola High School in 1947 and the University of Illinois in 1951. She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Williams, in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 14, 1952, and he preceded her in death on November 13, 2005.

Mary taught high school business classes at Arthur from 1951 to 1953 and Oakland from 1953 to 1957. She worked as the plant laboratory’s secretary at USI (Quantum, LyondellBasell) beginning in 1977, and she retired in 1991.

Mary belonged to the Tuscola Women’s Club, where she became a Jewel member for her 50 years of membership in 2012. Mary was also a member of the Douglas County Retired Teachers, Douglas County Museum, and the Mary Circle of the Tuscola United Methodist Church.

Mary was a proud U of I graduate. She was an avid sports fan of the U of I, the Chicago Cubs, and the Chicago Bears. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and attending as many of their extracurricular activities as possible.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jack Williams; her infant son, Ray; her parents; her three brothers, Glen Dale (Myrtle), Franklin, and Robert (Ruth); her brothers-in-law, Dale (Virginia) Williams, Don Williams, Glen (Barbara) Williams, Fay Williams, and Wade (Amber) Williams; and her sister-in-law, Juanita (Harold) Hance.

Mary is survived by her son, Don (Fran) Williams; her grandchildren, Laurel Williams, Caroline Williams, and Keith Williams; her daughter, Mary Ann (Jim) Pattenaude; her grandchildren, Rachael (fiancé Dean Kamps) Brewer and Courtney Brewer; her step-grandchildren, Jim Pattenaude Jr., Ryan (Melanie) Pattenaude, and Scott (Shannon) Pattenaude; her great-grandchildren, Evie and Leo Pattenaude; her sisters-in-law, Marie (Franklin) Knight and Toby (Fay) Williams; and 14 nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Woodlawn Cemetery, 120 Wild Rose, Indianola, IL 61850 or to the Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 N. Prairie Street, Tuscola, IL 61953.

Funeral arrangements were held on Monday, August 9 with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. followed by service at 2:00 p.m. at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main Street, Tuscola, IL. Graveside service and burial were at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Indianola, IL at 4:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com