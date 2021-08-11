James W. Matthews, 54, of Rantoul, IL, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral Services were held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Cecil Smith officiating. Burial was in the Camargo Cemetery, Camargo, IL.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

James was born on September 10, 1966 in Urbana, IL.

Survivors include his mother: Sharon Waugh of Beecher City, sons: Derrick Matthews (Jessica Lasswell) of Inverness, FL, Taylor Matthews of Lafayette, IN and Joel Matthews (Rachel Paris) of Champaign; brothers: Ryan (Heather) Waugh of Herrick and Killy Waugh of Tuscola, sister: Julie (Glenn) Dunn of Beecher City, his ex-wife: Rhonda Matthews of Monticello, close friends: Ron Humphrey, Donnie Rice and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father: James W. Waugh, grandma and grandpa Burke and grandma and grandpa Sims and his border collie: Nova.

James worked in Building Services at the University of Illinois for over 20 years. He enjoyed attending auctions and Fighting Illini athletics.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 East Main Street, Urbana, IL 61802.

