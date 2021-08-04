Theresa L. Brewer

Theresa Lynn Brewer, 45, of Oakland, IL passed away at 8:19 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at her boyfriend’s residence in Hume, IL.

A Celebration of Theresa’s Life will be held at a later date.

Theresa was born on November 25, 1975, in Charleston, IL. She was a daughter of Roger Dale and Theresa Frances (Long) Brewer.

She is survived by her sister, Jeanette Brewer of Tuscola, IL, her boyfriend, Tim Cotton of Hume, IL, nieces and nephews, Devon, Thomas and Katherine Brewer, her step-mother, Cathy Brewer of Arcola, IL; aunts and uncles, Frank Brewer and his wife Thelma of Oakland, Gordan Brewer and his wife Glenda of Wilkesboro, NC, Ronald Brewer and his wife Linda of Kemp, IL, Vickie Anderson and her husband Sam of Garrett, IL and Frances Brewer of Tolono, IL

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Roger Dale Brewer and Theresa Frances (Long) Brewer; one brother, Roger Dale Brewer Jr., and her uncle Richard Brewer.

Theresa was a 1993 Graduate of Villa Grove High School. She enjoyed singing Karaoke, with her Aunt Vickie and Jana Vlahos. She enjoyed going to festivals, watching fireworks; she collected anything to do with apples, roosters, or chefs. She always looked forward to going out to eat or going to a movie. One of her favorite things to do was spending time with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made directly to the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main, Arcola, IL 61910 to help with funeral expenses.