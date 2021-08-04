Mary Harris, 65, of Humboldt, IL passed away at 11:22 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

At Mary’s request no formal services will be held.

Mary was born on August 26, 1955, in Tuscola, IL. She is a daughter of Dale E. and Frances I (Moore) Hutton. She married Michael Dean Harris on March 12, 1974, in Charleston, IL.

Mary is survived by her husband Mike of Humboldt, IL; four sons, Robert Michael Harris of Charleston, IL, Michael Dean Harris Jr. and his wife Terri of Windsor, IL, Jeffrey Allan Harris of Humboldt, IL and Frederick Lewis Harris and his wife Haley of Mattoon, IL; seven grandchildren; her mother, Frances I. Hutton of Mattoon, IL; two brothers, Paul Hutton and his wife Brenda of Mattoon, IL, and Kenny Hutton of Lerna, IL, and two sisters, Debbie Crane and her husband Mark of Mattoon, IL and Donna Ragle of Sullivan, IL.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Dale Hutton; one grandson Clayton Allan Hutton and a brother-in-law, Bill Ragle.

Mary was a 1974 graduate of Mattoon High School.

She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Arcola, IL.

She managed the Dollar General Store in Mattoon, IL for several years, later she took a position at Little Fuse in Arcola, IL and worked there until that plant closed.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.