Ed Kauffman, 78 of Arthur, IL passed away at 6:57 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the Arthur Mennonite Church, 710 East Park Street, Arthur, IL. Pastor Lamar Miller officiates. Burial with Military Rites Conducted by the Arthur VFW was in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation was held two hours prior to the funeral from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Ed was born on July 19, 1943, in Arcola, IL. He was a son of Eli J. and Edna Mae (Yoder) Kauffman. He married Phyllis S. Dennis on October 29, 1961, in Arthur, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Arthur, IL, three children, Bryan Kauffman of Anchorage, AK, Bruce Kauffman and his wife Diane of Tuscola, IL, and Shelley Thomas and her husband Mark of Arcola, IL; six grandchildren, Danielle Bosse and her husband Joshua of Clearwater, FL, Zachary Kauffman of Texas, Eli Kauffman of FL, Anna Kauffman of Bloomington, IL, Mackenzie Anguis and her husband Anthony of Arthur, IL and Taylor Caves and her husband Donnie of Springfield, IL, six great-grandchildren, three brothers, Bill Kauffman of Arcola, IL, Elva Kauffman and his wife Melanie of Brocton, IL and Mike Kauffman and his wife Marie of Charleston, IL and one sister, Marti Miller and her husband Dave of Arthur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Elsie Cisna.

Ed was a Navy Veteran.

Ed had worked as a welder at Caterpillar in Decatur, IL for 30 years retiring in August of 1996.

He enjoyed woodworking, he could make just about anything, but bird houses were one of his specialties. Ed enjoyed going to garage sales, often looking for treasures for other people. One of the greatest joys in his life was just spending time with his family.