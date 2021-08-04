Charles W. Helm, 76, of Villa Grove died at 3:09 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the University Rehabilitation Center of C-U.

Charles was born on September 27, 1944 in Tuscola to Leon and Dorothy (Albin) Helm. He married Janis Sigler on February 14, 1975 in Tuscola.

He is survived by his wife, Janis Helm; daughter, Melinda (John) Stevens of Mascoutah, IL; three grandchildren, Taylor, Bryan, and Gracie “Emily”; and a sister, Patricia (Curt) Adams of Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Dorothy Helm.

Charles graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1962. Farming was his passion and he farmed for over 40 years. Charles also loved to watch Illinois basketball and was a huge Cardinals baseball fan. He was a member of the Victory Church in Camargo, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 41 years.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Victory Church (Camargo) with Pastor Duane Piercy officiating. Burial followed at the Murdock Cemetery. A visitation was held an hour prior (10 – 11 a.m.) of the funeral service at Victory Church. The family would like for everyone to be wearing blue jeans.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Victory Church or to Carle Hospice.