Betty Ayers, 91, of Villa Grove died at 1:20 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Arcola.

Betty was born on October 28, 1929 in Indianapolis, IN to Glen and Ruth (Ikes) Wells. She married Ralph D. Ayers on June 6, 1948 in Indianapolis, IN.

She is survived by two children, Sherry Ellis and Charles Ayers; one grandchild, Dan Ellis; five great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Oliver, Harrison, Weston, and Greer; one brother, Ron Wells; and one niece and nephew, Darla and David Wells.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph, and her significant other, Roy Pickett.

Betty loved and was loved by everyone she knew, was up for anything and down for a good time. What a full life she lived and didn’t go without a good fight into that good last night. You’ll be missed dearly.

Due to COVID, the celebration of life for Betty has been postponed until a later date.