Vera J. Nauta, 75, of Tuscola, died on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Bickford House in Bloomington, IL.

Vera was born on August 20, 1945 in Decatur, IL to her parents, Esther (Pogue) and Edward Reynolds. She graduated from Lakeview High School in Decatur in 1963 and received a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Illinois in 1969. She worked as a medical technologist at Carle Clinic in Urbana, IL for 30 years and had a business buying and selling antique silver for several years. After her retirement, she took classes through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Illinois and enjoyed spending time with her grandsons. She loved animals and had many pets over the years at her beloved home in Tuscola. She also enjoyed following the Illini sports teams.

She is survived by her daughter Margaret Nauta (Jeffrey Kahn) of Bloomington, IL; grandsons Harris Kahn and Alex Kahn of Bloomington, IL; and her friend Michael Shannon of Urbana, IL and his family Eric, Cara, Charles, Gwendolyn, and Theodore Shannon of Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, David Reynolds and Joseph Reynolds.

There will be a visitation for friends and family on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL. No formal memorial service will be held. A private burial will be in the Lewis Cemetery, rural Tuscola, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Society are suggested.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com