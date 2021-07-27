Patricia J. Reynolds

Patricia J. “Patty” Reynolds, 86, of Champaign, IL, passed away on Thursday morning, July 22, 2021 at her residence.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 South Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL with Rev. Dr. Sheryl Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at the church.

Patty was born on January 20, 1935 in Galton, IL, the oldest daughter of Edward and Margaret Sidwell Wetzel.

Surviving are two daughters: Nancy (Joseph) Howe of Farmer City, IL and Marty Forrest of Springfield, IL and a son: James (Tim) Reynolds of New York City, NY, sister: Phyllis Burress of Coconut Creek, FL, brother: Robert (Jane) Wetzel of Reno, NV, grandson: Jacob (Kristina) Forrest of Farmer City, IL and six granddaughters: Lindsey (Jason) Pritchett of Farmer City, IL, Sarah (Tyler) Roth of Bloomington, IL, Elise Howe and Addie Howe both of Urbana, IL, Jessica (Crystal) Riney of Springfield, IL, Jennifer (Abby) Collins of Springfield, IL, nine great-grandchildren, two nephews, a niece and five cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father: Montelle Hackett and brother-in-law: Bill Burress all of Tuscola.

She graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1952 and from Decatur Macon County Hospital School of Nursing in Decatur, IL.

She was employed at Dr. John Warner Hospital in Clinton, IL for 16 years.

Memorials may be made to Cunningham Children’s Home, 1301 North Cunningham Ave., Urbana, IL 61802

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com